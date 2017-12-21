తమ్ముడి ఆస్తుల కొనుగోలుకు అన్న సిద్ధం!

ముంబై: నష్టాల్లో ఉన్న తమ్ముడు అనిల్ అంబానీని గట్టెక్కించేందుకు అన్న ముఖేష్ అంబానీ స్వయంగా సిద్ధమయ్యారు. అనిల్ అంబానీకి చెందిన రిలయన్స్ కమ్యూనికేషన్ ఆస్తులు కొంతకాలంగా నష్టాలతో కొట్టుమిట్టాడుతున్న సంగతి తెలిసిందే.
ఈ నేపథ్యంలో అనిల్ ఈ ఆస్తులన్నీ అమ్మేయాలని నిర్ణయించుకున్నారు. 19 వేల కోట్ల విలువైన రిలయన్స్ కమ్యూనికేషన్ స్పెక్ట్రమ్తో పాటు 43,600 టవర్లున్న టెలికాం టవర్ పోర్ట్ పోలియో, 1.72 లక్షల కిలోమీటర్ల దేశీయ పైబర్ను అమ్మకానికి పెట్టినట్లు సమాచారం.
అయితే వీటన్నింటిని కొనుగోలు చేసేందుకు ఆయన అన్న ముఖేష్ అంబానికి చెందిన రిలయన్స్ జియో తుది చర్చలు జరుపుతున్నట్లు సంబంధిత వర్గాలు పేర్కొన్నాయి. నవీ ముంబై ధీరూభాయ్ అంబానీ నాలెడ్జ్ సిటీ క్యాంపస్లో విదేశీ రుణదాలతోనూ చర్చిస్తున్నట్లు తెలిసింది.
దీంతో ఈక్విటీ సంస్థలు, ఇతర పెట్టుబడిదారులు కలత చెందుతున్నారు. అయితే ఈ క్రయవిక్రయాలపై అటు రిలయన్స్ కమ్యూనికేషన్స్ గానీ, ఇటు రిలయన్స్ జియోగాని ఎటువంటి ప్రకటన చేయలేదు.
RIL-owned Reliance Jio Infocomm has emerged the front-runner to acquire the assets of debt-ridden Reliance Communications (RCom). RCom has put its spectrum, towers and fibre on the block. If the company’s asset monetisation plans fructify, it would be worth a total of ₹35,000 crore. “RJio is leading the talks to acquire all assets RCom intends to sell, while a number of Private Equity (PE) firms and other strategic investors are also in the fray. The company is also in talks with foreign lenders for co-development of its Dhirubhai Ambani Knowledge City (DAKC) campus in Navi Mumbai,”. RJio is in talks to acquire a range of RCom’s spectrum, which will be valued at about ₹19,000 crore for the remainder of the licence period. The company, controlled by billionaire Mukesh Ambani, is also in advanced stages of discussions to acquire RCom’s telecom tower portfolio.
Story first published: Thursday, December 21, 2017, 23:22 [IST]