తమ్ముడి ఆస్తుల కొనుగోలుకు అన్న సిద్ధం!

RIL-owned Reliance Jio Infocomm has emerged the front-runner to acquire the assets of debt-ridden Reliance Communications (RCom). RCom has put its spectrum, towers and fibre on the block. If the company’s asset monetisation plans fructify, it would be worth a total of ₹35,000 crore. “RJio is leading the talks to acquire all assets RCom intends to sell, while a number of Private Equity (PE) firms and other strategic investors are also in the fray. The company is also in talks with foreign lenders for co-development of its Dhirubhai Ambani Knowledge City (DAKC) campus in Navi Mumbai,”. RJio is in talks to acquire a range of RCom’s spectrum, which will be valued at about ₹19,000 crore for the remainder of the licence period. The company, controlled by billionaire Mukesh Ambani, is also in advanced stages of discussions to acquire RCom’s telecom tower portfolio.