ఆసక్తికరం: ములాయం, శివపాల్ కొత్త రాజకీయ ఫ్రంట్, 30న ప్రారంభం, ఇక అఖిలేష్ ఏం చేస్తారో?

Rendered almost irrelevant by recent upheavals in politics, the three veteran Yadav leaders — Mulayam Singh Yadav, Sharad Yadav and Lalu Yadav — are planning to join hands and assert themselves.According to sources close to Mr Mulayam Singh Yadav, the senior most amongst the three leaders, has been in talks with Mr Sharad Yadav and Mr Lalu Yadav and the three leaders could come together to form a front of sorts.Mr Lalu Prasad Yadav has already appealed to Mr Sharad Yadav to lead the battle against ‘fascist forces’ and a meeting between the two is likely in the coming days. Mr Shared Yadav has discussed the issue with Mr Mulayam Singh Yadav recently in Delhi where Mr Shivpal Yadav was also present.