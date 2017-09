పగలు స్కూల్‌.. రాత్రి హోటల్‌!? అవాక్కయిన ఉపముఖ్యమంత్రి!

National

Ramesh Babu

English summary

Delhi Education Minister Manish Sisodia said that they have raided a Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) school in the city on Thursday night, which used to be rented after school hours. He said that two people have been arrested for renting out the classroom of the school in Kalyanpuri area. The three MCDs in Delhi are run by the BJP. "MCD school guard gave classroom for rent at night. Raided at 10 in the night, two people have been arrested," the minister tweeted late in the night.