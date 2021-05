జగన్ మద్దతు: 4వసారి సీఎంగా రంగస్వామి ప్రమాణం -పుదుచ్చేరిపై బీజేపీ పట్టు -కేబినెట్ కూర్పుపై కసరత్తు

English summary

AINRC Chief N Rangasamy has sworn in as Chief Minister of Union Territory of Puducherry on Friday. The oath of workplace administered by Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan at a short session on the precincts of Raj Bhawan. The members of the cabinet will be announced after the AINRCand the BJP arrive at a consensus on the number of ministerial berths for each party, and the choice of the candidates.