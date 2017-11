సంపదలో సగభాగం దాతృత్వానికే: ‘ఇన్ఫోసిస్’ నీలేకని సంచలనం, భగవద్గీతే ప్రేరణ

National

Garrapalli Rajashekhar

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

Infosys Chairman Nandan Nilekani and wife Rohini have joined the 'Giving Pledge' - an elite network of billionaires who have promised half of their wealth to philanthropy. The "Giving Pledge" was created by Bill and Melinda Gates and Warren Buffet in August 2010 to encourage billionaires to dedicate the majority of their wealth for philanthropy.