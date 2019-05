మోడీ టీం ఇదే : 42 మందితో క్యాబినెట్

English summary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's new cabinet will have several first-time ministers. The names emerged hours before PM Modi and his team of ministers take oath after the BJP's resounding victory in the national election. BJP president Amit Shah has made calls to leaders who will be ministers in the new government. They have been invited to the PM's home at 5 pm, before the swearing-in. Since Wednesday, several meetings have been held at the homes of PM Modi and Amit Shah, who is also being talked about as one of the key inclusions in the new cabinet.