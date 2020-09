English summary

In little over a year, the Members of Parliament may be sitting in a new Parliament House complex. The Tata Projects Ltd (TPL) has won the contract to the new Parliament House building. The construction of new Parliament House building is likely to be complete in one year. The Tatas won the contract with a bid of Rs 861.2 crore. This comes after the Central Public Works Department (CPWD) opened the financial bids for the project to construct and maintain the new Parliament House building for five years. The Tatas emerged as the lowest bidder.