National

Garrapalli Rajashekhar

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

NLC( Neyveli Lignite Corporation Limited) recruitment 2018 notification has been released on official website for the recruitment of total 460 (four hundred and sixty) jobs out of which 210 (two hundred and ten) vacancies for Graduate Apprentices, 250 (two hundred and fifty) for Apprenticeship Trainees vacancies.