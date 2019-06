English summary

The National Investigation Agency has been conducting searches in atleast 10 locations across Coimbatore from 5.30 am on Wednesday. The searches, according to NIA sources, are at the residences of youths suspected to be in contact with members of the Islamic State (IS). "We have multiple search warrants and are raiding residences of men who are suspected to be organising groups to join the ISIS or are in touch with terror groups and are planning to join them," says an NIA source. On reports that the searches are connected to Sri Lanka, he says, "No, that is not the case. This is in continuation to searches we have been conducting in Kochi in Kerala."