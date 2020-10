బీజేపీ అనూహ్య ఎత్తుగడ: జేడీయూతో 50:50 డీల్ - పాశ్వాన్ ఒంటరి పోరు - నితీశ్ వ్యతిరేక ఓట్లను చీల్చేలా

English summary

After much dilly-dallying, the NDA has finalised its seat-sharing formula for the upcoming Bihar state assembly polls. Sources have told News18 that Janata Dal (United) is expected to contest in 124 seats in the House of 243. BJP will get 119 while the Hindustani Awam Morcha of Jitan Ram Manjhi may be allocated the remaining seats. LJP LJP May Take Exit Route, will act as BJP’s proxy in the alliance and to contest in 143 seats.