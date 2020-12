English summary

RCP Singh, a close confidant of Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar, was on Sunday chosen as the new president of Janata Dal-United. Kumar had proposed the name of Singh for the top post, which was then approved by other members during the party's national executive meeting. The chief minister, who was re-elected as the JD-U president in 2019 for three years, relinquished the post in favour of Singh, its leader in Rajya Sabha.