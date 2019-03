మరీ రెండు సీట్లేనా? ఆప్-కాంగ్రెస్ మధ్య కుదరని సీట్ల బేరం: పొత్తు లేదంటూ తేల్చేసిన షీలా

English summary

Amid talks of a possible alliance with the Aam Aadmi Party, the Delhi Congress chief Sheila Dikshit has said that a unanimous decision has been taken that there will be no alliance in Delhi, on Tuesday. “A unanimous decision has been taken that there will be no alliance in Delhi,” ANI quoted Sheila Dikshit as saying. Three-time Delhi chief minister Sheila Dikshit said that the decision to not enter into an alliance with the AAP was taken in Rahul Gandhi’s presence. “Rahul Gandhi was there and the decision was taken there,” she said.