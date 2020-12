మగవాళ్లు జీన్స్, టీషర్ట్ వేసుకోవద్దు -ఆడవాళ్లకు ఏదైనా ఓకే -ఉద్యోగులకు మహా సర్కార్ హుకుం

English summary

Jeans and t-shirt may mean stress-free wear for some, but they are no longer suitable 'office attire' for government employees in Maharashtra. And the government may do a policy 'flip-flop' once in a while, but the employees are not allowed to wear the humble slippers to the office as per the new dress code. Also, all government employees must wear khadi clothes at least on Fridays to encourage the use of handspun, a circular issued on December 8 stated.