మీకు బైక్,కారు ఉందా?వాహన చట్టంలో నేటి నుంచే కీలక మార్పులు - ఇక కరోనాకూ హెల్త్ ఇన్సురెన్స్

English summary

You will no longer need to carry the physical copy of your driving licence, registration certificate, permits, PUC and insurance documents of your vehicle, if you have the digital copies in the MParivahan or digilocker app on your smartphone. With the start of the third quarter from today as part of this financial year, the latest regulations will come into force in many sectors. Some changes are taking place, especially in the areas of motor vehicles, food, health services, minimum deposit in the bank, digital payments and so on.