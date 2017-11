దటీజ్ నిర్మల!: సర్ అనాలా? మేడమ్ అనాలా? సైనికుల డౌట్, ‘రక్షణమంత్రి అనండి చాలు’..

National

Ramesh Babu

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

It didn’t take much time for Nirmala Sitharaman to notice that soldiers seemed confused over how to address India’s first full-time woman defence minister. During her visits to the country’s frontiers over the last two months, Sitharaman has been variously greeted with Jai Hind, memsaab; Jai Hind, sir; and Jai Hind, madam salutations. Officials from her entourage confirmed to the Hindustan Times that many soldiers she interacted with were unsure of the most appropriate address for the minister. “The minister has been addressed as sir, madam and memsaab on different occasions. During informal interactions, some jawans even asked how they should address the minister. The minister said, ‘You can just call me Raksha Mantri please’,” a source said.