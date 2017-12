National

Mallikarjuna

English summary

Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman informed that, so far, 357 fishermen, including 71 from Tamil Nadu, who had been stranded in sea due to Cyclone Ockhi, have been rescued. Nirmala Sitharaman reached Kanyakumari to take stock of the situation in wake of the cyclonic storm, which has tormented the coastal areas of Tamil Nadu and Kerala and now Lakshadweep.