ఢిల్లీలో మళ్లీ సరి-బేసి విధానం, కేజ్రీవాల్ నిర్ణయం, ఇది మూడోసారి, కాలుష్యం తగ్గించేందుకే..

Ramesh Babu

English summary

With the national capital moving closer to a public health emergency due to rising air pollution, the Delhi government on Thursday announced the return of the Odd-Even scheme. The scheme, under which odd and even numbered vehicles ply on alternate days, would initially be in place for five days from November 13 to 17, i.e. Monday to Friday. This will be the third time when the Odd-Even rule will be enforced in the national capital. The scheme was first implemented for a fortnight from January 1, 2016 to January 15, and then for the second time from April 15 to 30, 2016.