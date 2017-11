National

Narsimha

English summary

A schoolgirl in Odisha was stripped naked and then filmed by three men in her classroom, according to local media. A teacher, who tried to rescue her, was warned not to intervene by the men who said they had a knife and would use it on the girl and the teacher, according to a news website.he video of the school girl, filmed on November 7 in Malkangiri, was circulated on social media.