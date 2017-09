మహిళా రిజర్వేషన్ బిల్లు పై ప్రధాని మోడీకి.. సోనియాగాంధీ సవాల్

National

Ramesh Babu

English summary

Congress President Sonia Gandhi in a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi has written that his government has the majority and it must ensure the passage of Women’s Reservation Bill, aimed at reserving one-third of total seats in Parliament and state Assemblies for women. CNN-News18 was the first to report that the Modi government was planning to get the Bill passed in the Lok Sabha ahead of 2019 general elections. The Bill was cleared by the Rajya Sabha in 2010 during the UPA regime. As part of a larger outreach to women, the Congress had projected it as a victory for its President and UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi.