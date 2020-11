అమెరికా తరహాలో బీహార్ కౌంటింగ్ -రాత్రి దాకా తుది ఫలితాలు రావు -మధ్యాహ్నానికి 20శాతమే -కారణాలివే

English summary

Even as trends at 12.15 pm show a clear lead for the NDA, with the BJP increasing its gap against the rest, the Opposition is holding onto hope given the peculiarity of counting in this election. It is this which is causing counting to be slower than usual, with only 10% of the vote counted till noon. Opposition leaders say that in multiple seats, counting could go up to 30 to 35 rounds, which leaves them scope for a comeback, particularly with 70 seats so far with wafer-thin margins.