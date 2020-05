ఢిల్లీ పోలీసుల షాకింగ్ రిపోర్ట్: మొత్తం 16 వేల మందికి పైగా: వెన్నులో వణుకు పుట్టించే అంశాలు..

English summary

The Delhi police in its report said that over 16,000 visited the Tablighi Jamaat's headquarters in Nizamuddin around the time of the coronavirus outbreak. The in its report said that these persons visited the Jamaat between March 13 and 24. The report that has been compiled has been submitted to the Central and state governments based on the active cell phones inside the headquarters. The Delhi police said that nearly 1,000 who visited the headquarters were from outside Delhi. The police has checked the call details of over 16,000 persons and it was found that they had come in contact with 15,000 persons.