Over 25 parliamentarians have tested positive for coronavirus in the mandatory tests that were conducted before the beginning of the monsoon session. 17 of the MPs are from Lok Sabha, and nine are from the Rajya Sabha. 359 members attended proceedings of Lok Sabha on the first day of monsoon session says Lok Sabha Secretariat. Among those infected in the Lok Sabha, the BJP has the maximum with 12 MPs, the YRS Congress has two, and the Shiv Sena, DMK and RLP have one each. The Lok Sabha members were tested at the Parliament House on September 13 and 14, sources said.