‘శాల్యూట్‌ ఇండియా.. కృతజ్ఞతలు మోడీ’.. పాక్ సోదరీమణుల భావోద్వేగం!

Pakistani national Fatima, who had been lodged in the Amritsar Central Jail with her daughter Hinna and sister Mumtaaz on smuggling charges for over 10 years, has finally walked free. The two ladies were arrested by the Indian security agencies on smuggling charges. Hinna was born and raised in the prison. They are now set to reach their homeland, Pakistan, through the Attari border after a decade. "I want the Indian prisoners nabbed in Pakistan to return to their home as well. I thank lawyer Navjot ji and Prime Minister Narendra Modi and salute entire India for their help," Fatima said.