అది పాకిస్తాన్ కాదు.. టెర్రరిస్థాన్: ఐక్యరాజ్యసమితిలో చీల్చి చెండాడిన ఇండియా

Pakistan is now "Terroristan" - the land of pure terror, India said in a formidable rebuttal at the UN on Thursday to Pakistani Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, who had called for a special envoy to Kashmir while alleging that the "struggle of the people in the region is being brutally suppressed by India". India, exercising its Right of Reply after Mr Abbasi's belligerent speech at the UN General Assembly, said it was "extraordinary" that the state that sheltered Osama bin Laden was creating narratives based on deception and deceit. "In its short history, Pakistan is a geography synonymous with terror. The quest for a land of pure has actually produced 'the land of pure terror'. Pakistan is now Terroristan with a flourishing industry producing and exporting global terrorism," Eenam Gambhir, India's First Secretary to the UN, said on Thursday.