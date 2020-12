మసీదుల్లో లౌడ్‌ స్పీకర్లను నిషేధించండి -ధ్వని కాలుష్యం- కేంద్రానికి శివసేన డిమాండ్ -‘అజాన్-హారతి’ వివాదం

English summary

The Shiv Sena on Wednesday demanded that the Centre take steps to stop the use of loudspeakers on mosques to curb noise pollution. An editorial in Sena mouthpiece 'Saamana' said the issue is of noise pollution and environment protection. The comments came amid a row over Shiv Sena's Mumbai- South vibhag pramukh (division head) Pandurang Sakpal's suggestion of holding an 'Azaan' recital competition for Muslim children.