అసెంబ్లీ సాక్షిగా తల్లి మెడపై కత్తి పెట్టి.. అవినీతి మంత్రుల్ని అరెస్టు చేయాలంటూ

English summary

There was panic outside the Odisha assembly building in Bhubaneshwar on Thursday after a youth pulled out a knife and threatened to slit his mother's throat in front of the assembly. The youth alleged corruption by some ministers in the ruling BJD government. However, police were able to intervene and save the woman, a resident of Nayagarh district. The cops said according to the woman, her son is suffering from mental ailments and she was taking her to a hospital.