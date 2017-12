అట్టుడికిన పార్లమెంట్‌ ఉభయసభలు.. పలుమార్లు వాయిదా

National

Ramesh Babu

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

Union Minister Anantkumar Hegde's comments on secularism raised a ruckus in both Houses on Wednesday, with the Lok Sabha being adjourned almost as soon as it was reconvened. But Opposition members shout slogans again. Mallikarjun Kharge condemns the treatment received by Kubhushan Jadhav's family. External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj says she will give a statement to the House on Thursday on this. In Rajya Sabha also..Opposition members raise the issue of Mr. Hegde's comments. Ruckus ensues. Members troop to the well of the House, shouting slogans. The House is adjourned.