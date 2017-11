National

Narsimha

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

Petrol price in India may rise to Rs 300 per litre following an ever-possible war between the two oil-rich countries of the Middle East. There would be a sharp rise in crude oil prices in the global market if Saudi Arabia and Iran indulged in a full-blown military confrontation in a bid to become the most dominant country in the Middle East. The effect will also appear in India and petrol price would go all-time high. Such increase in petrol prices will have adverse effects on the livelihood of middle-class families.