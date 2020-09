ప్లాస్మా థెరపీ .. కరోనా తీవ్రతను, మరణాలను తగ్గించటంలో ప్రయోజనకారి కాదు : ఐసీఎంఆర్ స్టడీ

English summary

Use of convalescent plasma therapy in coronavirus-infected patients does not help in reducing mortality or progression to severe COVID-19, a multi-centric study funded by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has found. PLACID Trial was conducted across 39 public and private hospitals across India between April 22 to July 14 to investigate the effectiveness of convalescent plasma (CP) for the treatment of COVID-19, it said.