మొదట సీల్డ్ కవర్ సీఎం - ఆపై జనామోదంతో ప్రస్థానం - పాలకుడిగా 20వ పడిలోకి నరేంద్ర మోదీ

English summary

The journey of Narendra Modi, as the head of an elected government started in 2001 under the trying circumstances of relief work for the Bhuj earthquake. Since then, Narendra Modi, currently the Prime Minister of India has not looked back, as he continues to tread the path of development for all. Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the latter entered 20th consecutive year as the democratically elected head of a government.