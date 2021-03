బీజేపీలోకి మెగాస్టార్ మిథున్ చక్రవర్తి -ప్రధాని మోదీ తొలి సభలోనే సంచలనం -బెంగాల్ సీఎం అభ్యర్థి?

English summary

Popular Bengali and Bollywood actor Mithun Chakraborty today joined the BJP, a little ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rally at the city's Brigade Parade Ground. The move comes weeks ahead of the state Assembly polls scheduled for March-April. The party's state in-charge Kailash Vijayavargiya had met up with the star yesterday at his residence in the state capital's Belgachia locality, sparking much speculation.