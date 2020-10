ఆరోగ్యవనంలో ప్రధాని నరేంద్ర మోడీ: పక్షులతో ఇలా, అభివృద్ధి కార్యక్రమాలు ప్రారంభం

Sharing some glimpses from the Children Nutrition Park, which was inaugurated today in Kevadia. This Park seeks to harness technology in order to spread awareness on nutrition and healthcare. pic.twitter.com/xxwANqiwkl

Kevadia offers a unique Jungle Safari, which takes you through the faunal diversity of India. I had the opportunity to visit the Jungle Safari area earlier this evening. Sharing some pictures. pic.twitter.com/gcyQ0je8Xc

Kevadia is all set to turn into a birdwatcher’s delight. Inaugurated a state-of-the-art aviary, which is a must visit! pic.twitter.com/17ZL3lON2d

Inaugurated various development works in Kevadia, including facilities for jetty and boating. A great view of the ‘Statue of Unity’ is among the biggest attractions of a boat ride here. pic.twitter.com/Nmqm2Oqegi

English summary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on a two-day visit to Gujarat, on Friday (October 30) inaugurated four new tourist attractions, Arogya Van, Ekta Mall, Children's Nutrition Park and Sardar Patel Zoological Park/ Jungle Safari, near the Statue of Unity at Kevadiya in Narmada district.