English summary

Fugitive diamantaire Nirav Modi’s extradition has been approved by the UK home office on Friday. In February, a UK court had cleared the first legal hurdle for Nirav Modi's extradition. Earlier UK court Ruled that Nirav Modi can be extradited to India. Nirav Modi is being probed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the PNB fraud case and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for money laundering related to the PNB scam.