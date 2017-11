షాక్: పోలీస్ భార్యపై అత్యాచారం, బెయిల్‌ కోసం రూ. 5 లక్షలు

National

Narsimha

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

A police inspector's wife filed a complaint with Khadakpada police station in Kalyan under the Thane police commissionerate alleging that on September 26, her husband's friend raped her.The 42-year-old complainant stated she was alone at her residence when the accused visited her and then raped her. He then threatened to defame her if she told anyone about the incident.