English summary

A polling agent in Haryana’s Faridabad was arrested after a video of him allegedly trying to influence voters went viral on social media. Faridabad voted in the sixth phase of Lok Sabha elections on May 12. Election commissioner Ashok Lavasa confirmed that the polling agent was arrested on Sunday afternoon and a report on the issue will be examined by the Election Commission. In the video, the polling agent, wearing a blue T-shirt, can be seen walking up to the polling booth as a woman prepares to cast her vote. He appears to press a button on the EVM or pointing to a party symbol and then promptly returns to his seat. The man repeats the act with two other women voters. Several people tagged the Election Commission seeking action after the video went viral.