దట్టమైన పొగతో ఉక్కిరిబిక్కిరైన ఢిల్లీ! పారని ‘నిషేధం’ మంత్రం!

As the Diwali evening progressed, celebrations seemed pretty low-key this year. There were only faint sounds of crackers bursting and fireworks. Air pollution levels also seemed to be under control. For quite some time it appeared as if the Supreme Court's ban on sale of crackers was showing its impact. However, what appeared to be a quieter Diwali only a few hours ago soon changed with the incessant bursting of crackers. Rapid deterioration of the air quality started from roughly around 7 pm and reports mention that the online indicators of the pollution monitoring stations showed Delhi suffering 'very poor' air quality on Diwali night.