National

Ramesh Babu

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

After a high-stakes battle over the last couple of weeks, Delhi was witness to India's most reputed universities Jawaharlal Nehru University and Delhi University declare election results for their students' unions. The Congress-backed NSUI made a comeback in Delhi University defeating the BJP-linked ABVP. On The NDTV Dialogues this week, Rocky Tuseed, the new President of the Delhi University Students Union or DUSU said, "Students this time voted for a change, they don't like politics of hatred and division." On ABVP's loss, the new secretary of DUSU, Mahamedha Nagar of Miranda House said, "False propaganda helped NSUI win. Unfortunately temptations like pool parties and McDonalds burgers lured the students."