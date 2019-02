అశ్లీల చిత్రాలు పంపితే ఇక అంతే .. మీ నంబర్ బ్లాక్ అవుతుంది

English summary

Are you sending pornography pictures to hunt others? Share crime videos with Whatsapp, other social sites? Beware. There's a risk that your phone number will no longer be permanent. And it may never be activated. When we take a SIM card, it is clear that steps will be taken to send photos of pornography. However, the Central Telecom Department did not take care of it. But it is clear that such people will not be ignored. On Tuesday, telecom operators and service providers have issued directions to the company.