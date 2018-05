National

oi-Garrapalli Rajashekhar

English summary

The anti-defection law, which bans lawmakers from switching parties, does not apply to Karnataka's newly-elected legislators if they haven't been sworn in yet, the centre argued in a post-midnight Supreme Court hearing on Congress' petition after BJP's BS Yeddyurappa was invited by the governor to form government and also given 15 days to prove his majority.