భారత రాష్ట్రపతి రామ్ నాథ్ కోవింద్ కు విజయవంతంగా బైపాస్ సర్జరీ .. కేంద్ర మంత్రి రాజ్ నాథ్ సింగ్ వెల్లడి

English summary

President Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday underwent successful bypass surgery at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi, defence minister Rajnath Singh said. “The President of India, Shri Ramnath Kovind has undergone a successful bypass surgery at AIIMS, Delhi. I congratulate the team of Doctors for successful operation. Spoke to Director AIIMS to enquire about Rashtrapatiji’s health. Praying for his well-being and speedy recovery,” Singh tweeted.