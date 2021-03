తాజా మాజీ సీఎంకు భారీ షాక్ -పుదుచ్చేరి అసెంబ్లీ కాంగ్రెస్ జాబితాలో నారాయణస్వామికి మొండిచెయ్యి

English summary

Former Puducherry chief minister V Narayanasamy’s name was missing from the list of 14 candidates announced by the Congress party on Tuesday. The Congress is contesting in 15 of the 30 assembly constituencies. The candidate for Yanam, an enclave of Puducherry in Andhra Pradesh, is yet to be be announced. The remaining seats are shared by alliance partners DMK (13), CPI (1) and VCK (1).