English summary

punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh has offered help to the Sikh girl, who was allegedly abducted and forced to convert to Islam in Pakistan, to come and settle in India. "Even after so many days, Imran Khan has failed to help out Jagjit Kaur, forcibly converted and married against her wishes," the Chief Minister wrote in a tweet on Monday. "I would like to extend my full support to the young girl and will be happy to have her and her family to settle down in Punjab and provide any help if needed," Amarinder Singh added.