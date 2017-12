పదే పదే ‘హంతక కొడుకు’ అంటూ.. జాదవ్ తల్లి, భార్యపై విషం కక్కిన పాక్ మీడియా!

National

English summary

The mother and wife of Kulbhushan Jadhav were harassed and subjected to outrageous questions by Pakistani journalists after their short meeting in Islamabad with the former navy officer sentenced to death in Pakistan. "Aapke patidev ne hazaron begunah Pakistaniyo ke khoon se Holi kheli ispar kya kahengi? (your husband killed thousands of innocent Pakistanis, what do you have to say about that?)'" was a question shouted at Kulbhushan Jadhav's wife Chetankul Jadhav. "Aapke kya jazbaat hain apne qaatil bete se milne ke baad? (How do you feel after meeting your killer son?)" - a journalist hurled at Mr Jadhav's mother Avanti Jadhav.