రెండు అరటిపండ్లు రూ.442.. షాక్ తిన్న నటుడు.. ఎక్కడో తెలుసా..? (వీడియో)

English summary

when Rahul Bose decided to stay at a 5-star hotel in Chandigarh recently, where he was shooting, he was in for a massive shock. The actor ordered room service for two bananas, but when the bill arrived, he was in for an unpleasant surprise. For the two bananas that he ordered, the hotel charged Bose Rs 442.50. He shared his disbelief with his followers on Twitter through a video, which he captioned, "You have to see this to believe it. Who said fruit wasn’t harmful to your existence? Ask the wonderful folks at JWMarriottChd #goingbananas #howtogetfitandgobroke #potassiumforkings."