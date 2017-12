కాంగ్రెస్ పార్టీ అధ్యక్షుడిగా ఏకగ్రీవంగా రాహుల్ గాంధీ ఎన్నిక, 16న బాధ్యతల స్వీకరణ

National

Srinivas G

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

Celebration outside Congress office in #Delhi after official announcement of Rahul Gandhi as the Party President. pic.twitter.com/xRsfHp25xH

All India Congress Committee's Central Election Authority officially announces Rahul Gandhi as the President of the Indian National Congress. #CongressPresidentRahulGandhi pic.twitter.com/XvPFHWAND1

English summary

Rahul Gandhi has been elected Congress president unopposed on Monday. He was the only candidate in the fray. All India Congress Committee's Central Election Authority officially announces Rahul Gandhi as the President of the Indian National Congress.