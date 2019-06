English summary

Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Saturday held a roadshow at Kalpetta in Wayanad district. This is Rahul Gandhi’s first roadshow after the 2019 Lok Sabha Election results were out. Rahul Gandhi had emerged victories from the Wayanad constituency and is on a three-day visit to Kerala to thank the people of the state. At the roadshow, he said that his doors will always be open for everyone from Kerala, irrespective of their ideology. “Even though I belong to the Congress party our doors will be open for every single citizen of Wayanad, regardless of their age, regardless of where they come from, regardless of what ideology they come from,” said Rahul Gandhi.