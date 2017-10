కర్ణాటక పైనా రాహుల్ దృష్టి!.. సీఎం సిద్ధరామయ్య టీమ్ సమావేశం?

National

Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi has convened a meeting of party leaders in Karnataka along with AICC general secretary K C Venugopal and four secretaries in New Delhi on Thursday to discuss poll strategy. This will be Rahul's first meeting with all leaders from Karnataka and the AICC team after Venugopal was made in charge of Karnataka affairs on April 30. Rahul has otherwise been interacting with Venugopal on the state Congress' prospects on a regular basis. Sources said the meeting scheduled at 4pm will be the first on the block for drawing up poll strategy, considering that the BJP in Karnataka has adopted an aggressive mode. The leaders will also finalize the date for Rahul's visit to Karnataka to launch the poll campaign, which is expected to be October-end.