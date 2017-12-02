గుజరాత్ మాంగే జవాబ్: ప్రధాని మోడీకి రాహుల్ గాంధీ నాలుగో ప్రశ్న..

National

Ramesh Babu

English summary

Continuing with his series of questions posed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the run up to the Gujarat Assembly election, Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi put his fourth question today. Posted on Twitter from the handle of Office of RG - which the Congress leader uses to post on the microblogging site, Rahul Gandhi said, "Why Gujarat stands at 26th position in terms of government expenditure on education? What is the fault of the youths?" Rahul Gandhi also alleged the the Gujarat government under the BJP had preferred "business of education" at the cost of government schools and colleges. Students have suffered due to rising cost of education in Gujarat, Rahul Gandhi said adding, "How will the dream of New India be realised?"