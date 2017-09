గుర్మీత్ ఫినిష్.. ఇప్పుడు ఫలహార బాబా! లైంగిక దాడి కేసులో అరెస్టు చేసిన పోలీసులు!

National

Rajasthan's famed 'Falahari Baba', charged with raping a 21-year-old woman at his ashram in Alwar, has been arrested this afternoon after three days of investigation. Facing allegations of sexual assault, the self-styled Godman had checked himself into a private hospital in Alwar earlier this week saying he was suffering from high blood pressure. The police today got a medical examination conducted on him at a government hospital in Alwar where his sugar and blood pressure were found to be normal. He has now been sent to judicial custody for 15 days. "In the medical tests conducted on Falahari Baba, his ECG, Sugar and Blood Pressure have found to be normal," said Paras Jain, Additional Superintendent of Police, Alwar. Kaushlendra Prapannacharya Falahari Maharaj, 70, is dubbed "Falahari" because of his reported fruits-only diet. The Baba has been seen in photographs with top political leaders and celebrities.