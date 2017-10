వసుంధరా సర్కార్ కాలా ‘కానూన్’!: మీడియా స్వేచ్ఛకూ సంకెళ్లు.. అనుమతి లేనిదే దర్యాప్తునకు నో

National

Swetha

English summary

Rajasthan’s legislative assembly was adjourned yesterday amidst an uproar caused by the government’s attempts to convert the “Criminal Laws (Rajasthan Amendment) Ordinance, 2017” into law. The ordinance, which was promulgated by the governor of Rajasthan last month, shields public servants from being investigated by the police on charges of corruption, unless the investigation is authorised by the government.